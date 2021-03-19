Sign up
Photo 1215
Snow Woman
I went to return some books to the library and this Snow woman was across the street. How could you not take the photo?
19th March 2021
19th Mar 21
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
Photo Details
Views
10
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
19th March 2021 3:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
snowwoman
,
snow woman
