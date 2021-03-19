Previous
Snow Woman by sandlily
Photo 1215

Snow Woman

I went to return some books to the library and this Snow woman was across the street. How could you not take the photo?
Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
