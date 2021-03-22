Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1218
Reflections at Arapahoe Bend
Stopped to see if there were any Herons, too early in the afternoon or too late in the morning. But I liked the reflection.
22nd March 2021
22nd Mar 21
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
1218
photos
23
followers
27
following
1211
1212
1213
1214
1215
1216
1217
1218
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
22nd March 2021 5:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
trees
,
clouds
,
pond
