Photo 1298
Church Rose
Not because that is it's name, but because it was convenient for me to take the shot. It was at the church, close to where I parked the car.
10th June 2021
10th Jun 21
0
0
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
1299
photos
25
followers
27
following
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
10th June 2021 1:26pm
Tags
flower
,
rose
