Previous
Next
Church Rose by sandlily
Photo 1298

Church Rose

Not because that is it's name, but because it was convenient for me to take the shot. It was at the church, close to where I parked the car.
10th June 2021 10th Jun 21

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
355% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise