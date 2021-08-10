Previous
Wild Grass by sandlily
Photo 1358

Wild Grass

Late afternoon at Eltuck Inlet grasses lit by the sun.
10th August 2021 10th Aug 21

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
Photo Details

