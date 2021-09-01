Previous
So..... no sunset. by sandlily
So..... no sunset.

I was hoping for a sunset this evening but it decided to rain, so this was the best I could do for sunset colors.
1st September 2021 1st Sep 21

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
