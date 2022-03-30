Previous
Embroidery by sandlily
Embroidery

So windy and cold today. I resorted to taking a picture of my knitting accessories pouch.
30th March 2022

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
Milanie ace
Some lovely embroidery - reminds me of my mom - she was so good at that.
March 31st, 2022  
