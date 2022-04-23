Previous
Next
Even the dandelions don't like the wind. by sandlily
Photo 1613

Even the dandelions don't like the wind.

Another day of wind and I didn't want to get out in it.
23rd April 2022 23rd Apr 22

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
441% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
I feel your pain - we were gusting up to 30mph today - no fun being out!
April 24th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise