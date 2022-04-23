Sign up
Photo 1613
Even the dandelions don't like the wind.
Another day of wind and I didn't want to get out in it.
23rd April 2022
23rd Apr 22
1
0
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
1613
photos
30
followers
30
following
441% complete
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
23rd April 2022 4:45pm
Tags
blooms
,
dandelions
Milanie
ace
I feel your pain - we were gusting up to 30mph today - no fun being out!
April 24th, 2022
