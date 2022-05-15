Sign up
Photo 1635
Bloom or new leaves?
Saw this on my return from the library and am not sure what it is.
15th May 2022
15th May 22
0
0
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
Tags
leaves
,
bloom?
