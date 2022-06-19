Previous
Raccoon Family Dinner by sandlily
Raccoon Family Dinner

I have been feeding this family dog food and peanuts at the request of the home owner. First time I managed to get a reasonably sharp photo. They keep moving and mom certainly doesn't take any guff from her kits.
19th June 2022 19th Jun 22

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
Milanie ace
What a special picture of the little ones
June 20th, 2022  
