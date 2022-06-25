Previous
Courthouse Rose by sandlily
Photo 1676

Courthouse Rose

Walked over to deliver my ballot this afternoon. The weather has cooled down, so it was comfortable.
Sand Lily

hunterjuly
Lovely 🌺 flower
June 26th, 2022  
