Photo 1678
Blooming Hosta
Best shot of a Hosta bloom I have managed.
27th June 2022
27th Jun 22
1
1
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
Views
11
1
1
365
NIKON D5300
27th June 2022 1:12pm
flower
leaves
hosta
amyK
ace
Very pretty; nice composition
June 28th, 2022
