Photo 1689
Pink Lily
Can't remember if it is an Asiatic or Day lily.
8th July 2022
8th Jul 22
1
1
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
1690
photos
30
followers
30
following
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Flowers
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
8th July 2022 4:58pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
flower
,
lily
Milanie
ace
Like looking down on it
July 10th, 2022
