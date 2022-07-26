Sign up
Photo 1707
Sunflower
It was quite windy when I was trying to take this. I kept having to change subjects.
26th July 2022
26th Jul 22
1
1
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
1707
photos
30
followers
30
following
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Flowers
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
26th July 2022 5:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
sunflower
PhotoCrazy
ace
Beautiful!
July 27th, 2022
