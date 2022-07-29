Sign up
Photo 1710
Friday Sunrise
Woke up early enough to get this shot.
29th July 2022
29th Jul 22
1
1
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
1710
photos
30
followers
30
following
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Flowers
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
29th July 2022 4:42am
Privacy
Public
Tags
trees
,
sunrise
,
pond
Judith Johnson
Stunning, so peaceful
July 29th, 2022
