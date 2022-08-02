Previous
Next
Ricinus communis Castor oil plant by sandlily
Photo 1714

Ricinus communis Castor oil plant

Finally looked this plant up. I have been fascinated every time I pass it on my neighborhood walk and it is in bloom
2nd August 2022 2nd Aug 22

Sand Lily

ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
469% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise