Photo 1743
Golden Hour at Riverbend Ponds
Haven't been here in a long time and decided it was time.
31st August 2022
31st Aug 22
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
Photo Details
Album
Flowers
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
31st August 2022 6:22pm
Tags
reflection
,
trees
,
clouds
,
pond
amyK
ace
Excellent reflection shot
September 1st, 2022
