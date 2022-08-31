Previous
Golden Hour at Riverbend Ponds by sandlily
Photo 1743

Golden Hour at Riverbend Ponds

Haven't been here in a long time and decided it was time.
31st August 2022 31st Aug 22

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
Photo Details

amyK ace
Excellent reflection shot
September 1st, 2022  
