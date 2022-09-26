Previous
Rabbitbrush, pond and foothills by sandlily
Photo 1756

Rabbitbrush, pond and foothills

The Chrysothamnus nauseosus La Plata, otherwise known as Rabbitbrush, is in full bloom now.
26th September 2022 26th Sep 22

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
