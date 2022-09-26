Sign up
Photo 1756
Rabbitbrush, pond and foothills
The Chrysothamnus nauseosus La Plata, otherwise known as Rabbitbrush, is in full bloom now.
26th September 2022
26th Sep 22
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
Photo Details
Tags
pond
,
bush
,
foothills
,
rabbitbrush
,
riverbend ponds
