1 17 Upper protects lower by sandlily
Photo 2165

1 17 Upper protects lower

One of the bougainvilleas landscaped along our road. The hard frost severely damaged the top but the lower branches seem to be doing fine.
16th January 2024 16th Jan 24

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
January 17th, 2024
Oh no, I hope they'll b delighting you with many blooms this coming Spring!
January 17th, 2024  
