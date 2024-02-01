2 1 Hashknife Pony Express on the Ave

Previous
This is the 66th year that this group has made the ride from Holbrook AZ to Scottsdale AZ stopping along the way to spend the night. The original Pony Express went from St. Joseph MO to Sacramento CA through Nebraska, Wyoming, Utah and Nevada.
Sand Lily

@sandlily
