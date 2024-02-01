Sign up
Photo 2180
2 1 Hashknife Pony Express on the Ave
This is the 66th year that this group has made the ride from Holbrook AZ to Scottsdale AZ stopping along the way to spend the night. The original Pony Express went from St. Joseph MO to Sacramento CA through Nebraska, Wyoming, Utah and Nevada.
1st February 2024
1st Feb 24
Sand Lily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
Tags
cars
,
flags
,
horses
,
cowboys
,
ave of the fountains
