3 7 Yucca by sandlily
Photo 2215

3 7 Yucca

The beginning of a shoot.
7th March 2024 7th Mar 24

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
Krista Marson
Gonna be big!
March 8th, 2024  
