Previous
3 9 Cactus buds or paddles by sandlily
Photo 2217

3 9 Cactus buds or paddles

Prickly Pear is sending out new growth, some will become a new paddle or leaf while others will bloom.
9th March 2024 9th Mar 24

Sand Lily

ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
607% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise