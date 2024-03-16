Sign up
Photo 2224
3 16 A bit of snow on 4 Peaks
Apparently the rain we received on Friday turned to snow in the higher elevation of the Four Peaks. Not much but just enough to be visible in Fountain Hills.
16th March 2024
16th Mar 24
1
1
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
3418
photos
33
followers
36
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Nature
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
16th March 2024 5:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clouds
,
mountains
,
homes
,
ridge
Dorothy
ace
Pretty scene
March 17th, 2024
