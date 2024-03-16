3 16 A bit of snow on 4 Peaks

Previous
Apparently the rain we received on Friday turned to snow in the higher elevation of the Four Peaks. Not much but just enough to be visible in Fountain Hills.
16th March 2024

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Moved to AZ in 2023
Dorothy ace
Pretty scene
March 17th, 2024  
