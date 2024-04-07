Previous
4 7 Prickly Pear flower by sandlily
Photo 2246

4 7 Prickly Pear flower

The desert is blooming after the rains we have had.
7th April 2024 7th Apr 24

Sand Lily

ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
Photo Details

