5 11 Pink and Yellow by sandlily
Photo 2279

5 11 Pink and Yellow

I was focusing on the globemallows and missed the yellow desert marigolds were in the shot. I like the juxtaposition anyway.
11th May 2024

Sand Lily

ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
