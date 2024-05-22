Sign up
Previous
Photo 2289
5 22 Mother and Ducklings
The minute I pointed my phone toward them they started for the lake.
22nd May 2024
22nd May 24
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
Nature
Tags
ducks
,
ducklings
,
mallards
