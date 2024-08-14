Sign up
Previous
Photo 2370
8 14 New Leaf on my Orchid
After returning home from Victoria my one orchid has a new leaf and is still alive
14th August 2024
14th Aug 24
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
Album
Nature
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
14th August 2024 6:40pm
Tags
plant
,
leaves
,
leaf
,
orchid
