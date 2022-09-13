Previous
Strawflower bud by sandlily
6 / 365

Strawflower bud

I just find these flowers so amazing as they bud and bloom.
13th September 2022 13th Sep 22

Sand Lily

ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
Corinne C ace
Fabulous close-up
September 14th, 2022  
Milanie ace
What a stunning flower and beautiful close-up
September 15th, 2022  
