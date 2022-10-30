Sign up
44 / 365
Redbird with mums on our patio
We bought the mum at Walmart so there would be something on our patio. Still working on getting settled in our new location.
30th October 2022
30th Oct 22
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
1832
photos
30
followers
31
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
Flowers
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
30th October 2022 7:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mums
,
redbird
