Previous
Next
Redbird with mums on our patio by sandlily
44 / 365

Redbird with mums on our patio

We bought the mum at Walmart so there would be something on our patio. Still working on getting settled in our new location.
30th October 2022 30th Oct 22

Sand Lily

ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
12% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise