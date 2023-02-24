Previous
Peace lily... no bloom by sandlily
Peace lily... no bloom

Another, too lazy day to go out for photos.
24th February 2023 24th Feb 23

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
