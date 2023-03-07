Sign up
Prickly Pear closed bloom
A walk down Westby Dr to check out the Prickly Pear blooms.
7th March 2023
7th Mar 23
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Flora and fauna
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
7th March 2023 7:01pm
Tags
flower
,
cactus
,
prickly pear flower
PhotoCrazy
ace
Lovely!
March 8th, 2023
