Blooming Ocotillo by sandlily
201 / 365

Blooming Ocotillo

Some of the Ocotillo flowers are opening up, but not all.
16th April 2023

Sand Lily

ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
