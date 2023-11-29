Sign up
Photo 421
11 29 Desesrt Marigold at dusk
29th November 2023
29th Nov 23
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
3022
photos
34
followers
36
following
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Flora and fauna
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
29th November 2023 6:27pm
Tags
flower
