1 21 King Costa

Photo 469
King Costa
This hummer has become our alpha hummingbird and sticks around to make sure he is able to chase others away.
21st January 2024
21st Jan 24
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Flora and fauna
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
21st January 2024 4:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hummingbird
,
costa's hummingbird
