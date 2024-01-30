1 30 Against the wall

Sign up
Photo 476
Photo 476
Against the wall
The petunias here are very happy and filling the pot with their leaves and blooms.
30th January 2024
30th Jan 24
1
1
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
3231
photos
32
followers
35
following
130% complete
View this month »
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Flora and fauna
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
30th January 2024 5:47pm
Tags
flowers
,
petunias
KWind
ace
Love the pink!
January 31st, 2024
