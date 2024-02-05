Sign up
Photo 486
2 4 Birds by Sarah Goodnough
We went to the Scottsdale Waterfront Art and Wine Festival. The waterfront being along the canal that runs through Scottsdale.
5th February 2024
5th Feb 24
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
Tags
birds
trees
painting
sarah goodnough
