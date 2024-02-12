Sign up
Previous
Photo 494
2 12 Neighbor's Ranunculus
New pot of flowers at the neighbors house.
12th February 2024
12th Feb 24
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
3289
photos
32
followers
35
following
Views
2
Album
Flora and fauna
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
12th February 2024 5:59pm
Tags
flower
,
ranunculus
