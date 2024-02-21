Previous
2 21 Wild Horses Tonto NF by sandlily
Photo 503

2 21 Wild Horses Tonto NF

These horses roam through the National Forest and Indian Reservation bordering the NF. There is a group that supports them by feeding when the vegetation won't and also Veterinarian care to keep the herd down to a manageable size.
21st February 2024

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
