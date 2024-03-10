Sign up
3 10 Arch on Lake Saguaro
Taken from the Desert Belle on it's Sunday Music Cruise.
10th March 2024
10th Mar 24
0
0
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
3394
photos
33
followers
36
following
142% complete
View this month »
514
515
516
517
518
519
520
521
Latest from all albums
2217
520
431
222
521
2218
432
223
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Flora and fauna
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
10th March 2024 5:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rocks
,
bushes
,
shrubs
,
arch
