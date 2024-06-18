Sign up
Previous
Photo 619
6 18 Mourning Dove on Saguaro
18th June 2024
18th Jun 24
1
0
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
3778
photos
34
followers
36
following
169% complete
View this month »
4
1
Flora and fauna
Tags
bird
,
cactus
,
saguaro
,
mourning dove
Corinne C
ace
A lovely shot
June 21st, 2024
