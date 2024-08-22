Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 683
8 22 Sip n Paint 2
My take on the photo we were reproducing, needless to say neither was a copy of the original.
22nd August 2024
22nd Aug 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
4029
photos
34
followers
35
following
187% complete
View this month »
676
677
678
679
680
681
682
683
Latest from all albums
682
2378
591
374
683
2379
592
375
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Flora and fauna
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
22nd August 2024 6:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
picture
,
painting
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close