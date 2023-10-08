10 8 Waiting patiently

Sign up
92 / 365
Waiting patiently
She sat patiently throughout the service until it was her turn for the blessing.
8th October 2023
8th Oct 23
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
Tags
dog
,
bulldog
Corinne C
ace
She has a sweet face.
October 9th, 2023
