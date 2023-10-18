Sign up
Previous
101 / 365
10 18 Mexican Cigar Flower
I think I have finally discovered an identity for these flowers that are liberally scattered around our complex. Cuphea Ignea Coan Scarlet.
18th October 2023
18th Oct 23
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
2867
photos
33
followers
35
following
27% complete
94
95
96
97
98
99
100
101
100
300
2082
381
101
301
2083
382
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
HigglyPiggly
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
18th October 2023 6:38pm
Tags
flowers
,
cuphea ignea coan scarlet
PhotoCrazy
ace
Lovely!
October 19th, 2023
