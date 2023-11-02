Previous
11 2 Autumn Bloom of Globe Mallow

After a year of living here I am beginning to realize that some plants bloom a few times to pretty much all year, unless the heat gets to them.
Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
