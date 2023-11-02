11 2 Autumn Bloom of Globe Mallow

Sign up
114 / 365
Autumn Bloom of Globe Mallow
After a year of living here I am beginning to realize that some plants bloom a few times to pretty much all year, unless the heat gets to them.
2nd November 2023
2nd Nov 23
Sand Lily
Views
0
Album
HigglyPiggly
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
2nd November 2023 6:05pm
Tags
flower
,
globemallow
