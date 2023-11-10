Previous
Next
11 10 Sourdough proofing in Refrigerator by sandlily
122 / 365

11 10 Sourdough proofing in Refrigerator

Meant to take a photo before putting it into the refrigerator, but didn't
10th November 2023 10th Nov 23

Sand Lily

ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
33% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise