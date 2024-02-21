Previous
2 21 Wild Horses grazing by sandlily
207 / 365

2 21 Wild Horses grazing

Tonto National Forest
21st February 2024 21st Feb 24

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
