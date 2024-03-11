Sign up
224 / 365
3 11 Agave Spikes yellow green
At Fountain Park in Fountain Hills AZ
11th March 2024
11th Mar 24
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
Photo Details
Album
HigglyPiggly
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
11th March 2024 6:19pm
Tags
flowers
,
agave
,
spike
