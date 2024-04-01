Previous
4 1 McDowell Mountains by sandlily
244 / 365

4 1 McDowell Mountains

Late afternoon drove up to a high point to take landscape photos. However the clouds seem to take center stage.
1st April 2024 1st Apr 24

Sand Lily

ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
66% complete

