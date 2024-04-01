Sign up
Previous
244 / 365
4 1 McDowell Mountains
Late afternoon drove up to a high point to take landscape photos. However the clouds seem to take center stage.
1st April 2024
1st Apr 24
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
Photo Details
Album
HigglyPiggly
Camera
NIKON D5300
Taken
1st April 2024 6:23pm
Tags
clouds
,
mountains
