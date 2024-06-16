Sign up
Previous
313 / 365
6 16 Brittlebush seeding
Many of the flowers have stopped blooming and gone to seed.
16th June 2024
16th Jun 24
Sand Lily
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
Tags
seedhead
,
brittlebush
