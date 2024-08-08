Previous
8 8 Pruned tree in Nitobe Japanese Garden UBC by sandlily
361 / 365

UBC is University of British Columbia. We had an excellent guide who explained how and when this garden was created and how each element is added.
8th August 2024 8th Aug 24

Sand Lily

@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post. Moved to AZ in 2023
98% complete

