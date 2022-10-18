Sign up
10 / 365
Knockout rose
Another at the library shot.
18th October 2022
18th Oct 22
Sand Lily
ace
@sandlily
Retired, enjoying the opportunity to take pictures and post.
1814
photos
29
followers
30
following
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
Photo Details
Views
12
Fav's
1
Album
Odds and ends
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
18th October 2022 5:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
rose
